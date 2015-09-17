16 tips and tricks to master iOS 9

Now that Apple’s latest software update, iOS 9, is available to download on iPhones and iPads everywhere, it’s time to get the most out of the new features that have been added.

We’ve already shown you the biggest changes in iOS 9, but now it’s time to take a look at some of the lesser-known additions to the operating system.

Notifications can be grouped by app instead of time. Tech Insider This setting is great if you prefer to see your notifications -- like iMessages, tweets, and news alerts -- based on the apps they come from instead of the time they were sent. The Health app can now be used to track female reproductive health, water intake, and UV exposure. Tech Insider You can enter information manually or use a period tracking app like Clue. For more about women's health tracking with smartphones, check out this post. You can quickly create a PDF of any webpage and save it to the iBooks app. Tech Insider When Apple's iBooks is installed, tap the share menu in Safari to save any webpage as a PDF in the app. You can create a note with a webpage, photo, or video from the share sheet too. Tech Insider iOS 9 will remember the audio apps you use and recommend them when you plug in your headphones. Tech Insider iOS 9 learns from the audio apps you use throughout the day -- whether it be Spotify or a podcast player app like Overcast -- and suggests them to you from the lock screen when you plug in your headphones. The feature also works when you connect your iPhone over Bluetooth to your car. If you use T-Mobile, you can answer phone calls on your Mac or iPad even if you're not on the same WiFi network. Apple It's a feature in iOS 9 that Apple is calling 'Continuity over Cellular,' and T-Mobile is the first carrier that's signed on. When you first install on iOS 9 on your devices, you will be prompted to enable WiFi calling from your iPhone. Just follow the steps to authenticate the feature with your iPhone on T-Mobile, and you'll be all set. You can reach contacts directly from Spotlight after you search. Tech Insider Siri won't make noise when your iPhone is on mute. Tech Insider There's a new folder in the Photos app for selfies. Tech Insider It's a lot easier to select multiple photos at once in the Photos app. Tech Insider If you have experienced the pain of manually tapping a bunch of photos to delete or move them, then you're going to love this in iOS 9: just swipe your finger across the photos you want to select. Presto! iCloud storage plans are cheaper. Tech Insider Apple has lowered the monthly cost of its iCloud storage plans, which you'll need if you have a lot of data on your iPhone that you want to keep backed up. You get 5GB of free storage, but if you want to upgrade, 50GB costs $US0.99 per month, 200GB costs $US2.99 per month, and a whopping 1TB costs $US9.99 per month. Upgrade to one of these plans by heading over to the iCloud section of the Settings app and tapping on the 'Storage' menu. Keep prying eyes from seeing your passwords. Tech Insider It used to be that when you entered a password in iOS, little balloons would temporarily show the characters as you were typing. In iOS 9, you can disable this setting as an added security precaution. To do so, head on over to the Settings app, then General, Keyboards, and turn off 'Character Preview.' See all of your passwords Safari has memorized. Tech Insider In the Safari section of the Settings app, tap 'Passwords' to see a list of all the logins you currently have given permission for Apple's browser to save. You'll have to authenticate with your passcode or Touch ID first. iOS 9 has a built-in flight tracker. RAW Embed If you have a flight number in the Mail, Messages, or Notes app, tap on it to see information about the flight, including a map of its trajectory. See where your contacts are from Notification Center with the new Find My Friends widget. Tech Insider The Find My Friends app comes pre-installed with iOS 9, and contacts who've shared their location with you can now be visible in the app's new Notification Center widget. To add the widget, swipe down from the top of the screen to access Notification Center. Then scroll down to the bottom and tap 'Edit.' You can add the Find My Friends widget from there. When using a Bluetooth keyboard with an iPad, you have access to the same keyboard shortcuts that are available on the Mac. FairerPlatform iPad power users will rejoice to find that Mac keyboard shortcuts like Command + Tab and Command + C are usable when a Bluetooth keyboard is paired. Hold down on the Option, Command, or Control key to see a list of available shortcuts on the iPad.

