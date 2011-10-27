15 Ways To Improve Your Memory And Boost Productivity

Photo: AP

Lapses in memory can lead to embarrassing mistakes, especially in the professional world.Consider the debacle that Autonomy got into last month, when its CEO Mike Lynch claimed that he didn’t remember ever approaching Oracle about a potential acquisition. Oracle not only refuted the statement, but said it still had the PowerPoint slides to prove the meeting occurred.



Regardless if Lynch was just bluffing or if he sincerely forgot about the meeting, the lesson is that “memory lapses” don’t go over well in the business world.

To help you improve your own memory — and credibility — we’ve compiled 15 tips and tricks from some great articles at Psychology Today on how memory works. It turns out that your ability to remember is affected by more things than you probably think: the amount of stress you’re under, who you hang out with, and even the foods you eat.

