4 things every American should know before booking a flight to Cuba

Following the death of Fidel Castro, thousands of tourists are expected to travel to Cuba for what is considered to be the island’s “high season.”

In the summer of 2015, Business Insider sent three reporters to Havana, Cuba, to see what it’s like to visit the country as tourists. While we had a great time, there are a handful of issues that American tourists should seriously consider before booking a flight.

We have lots of stories about our adventures on the island, which you’ll be able to find here.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.