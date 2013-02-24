The Ultimate Guide To Tipping In Awkward Situations

Photo: whateversuitsme/statigr.am

You know the tipping rule for restaurants (15 to 20 per cent, duh!) and for hotel maid service ($1 to $2 per night).But the opportunity and obligation to offer gratuity abounds, and you may be surprised to learn that you’re tipping all wrong. In fact, many people don’t even understand the full equation when it comes to gratuity, says Jodi R. R. Smith, an etiquette consultant and author of The Etiquette Book: A Complete Guide to Modern Manners, $19.28 at Books-A-Million. (Get Books-A-Million coupons.)



“Most people tip because they want to reward a job well done—and that is certainly part of the process,” Smith says. “But tips are also to ensure that the service provider is adequately compensated for their time and efforts. And most people don’t also realise that tips are an insurance policy on good service going forward.”

For example, generously tip the pizza delivery guy on Thursdays (a popular family pizza night) and you’re buying insurance that you’ll likely get speedy service the following Thursday.

We asked Smith to give the skinny on various scenarios in which tipping rules may elude the average customer.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.