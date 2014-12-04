See What Happens When Fast Food Workers Are Tipped $100

Fast food employees are among some of the lowest paid workers in the country, and they rarely get tips.

So two guys filmed themselves handing out $US100 tips to fast food workers, just to see how they would react.

“I worked the graveyard shift at 7-11 for minimum wage for years and I’ve always wanted to highlight the working conditions — and personalities — of people working in similar jobs,” Jesse Jhaj, one of the guys behind the video, told Business Insider.

The resulting video, which was filmed in Los Angeles, is surprising and heartwarming. Every employee initially refuses to accept the money. One appears to start crying, while another laughs and asks for a hug, then turns around and gives some of the money to what appears to be a homeless person.

“We handed out more than $US1,000 total, and surprisingly, we actually got more tips refused than were accepted during all of our excursions,” Jhaj said. “For many fast food chains, it’s against policy to accept tips, and many of the workers were actually scared to take the money for fear of getting in trouble — misaligned incentives, if you ask me.”

Watch the video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

