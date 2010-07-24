TIP OF THE DAY: Your Fear Can Kill Your Whole Company

Today’s tip of the day comes from Fred Wilson, a VC and principal of Union Square Ventures:



If the leader of the organisation is anxious, his or her fear pervades the organisation.

Everything comes from the top in a company. So it is best to have to have a leader who exudes confidence. You can certainly have too much confidence.

Arrogance and cockiness can be as harmful to a startup as anxiety and fear. A person who is quietly confident makes the best leader.

So if you are starting a company or building one, face your fears and move past them. It’s critically important to your company.

— Fred Wilson, VC and Principal, Union Square Ventures

