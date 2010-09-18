TIP OF THE DAY: Don't Make Employees Jump Through Hoops

Photo: Chegg

Today’s tip comes from Dan Rosensweig, president and CEO of Chegg, an online textbook rental company:

Create a culture where the best performers don’t have to work hard to let you know they are performing well.

We spend a lot of time in all of the companies that I run or work in making sure we know who the star performers are, rather than forcing them to send an e-mail or come see you or brag about themselves, which they are really uncomfortable doing.

I call them.

I’ve learned that they appreciate it because they then can focus on doing the job and not worry about whether people are noticing.

–Dan Rosensweig, President and CEO, Chegg



Read the complete interview with Rosensweig in the New York Times >



—————

Want your business advice featured in Tip Of The Day? Submit your tips to [email protected]. Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.

Get Tip Of The Day Delivered To Your Inbox

It’s simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. Just complete the form below and click “Sign Up”.

Please Note: Business Insider will never share your information with any other companies. You also have the ability to unsubscribe from these newsletters at any time simply by following the unsubscribe link located at the bottom of each email

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.