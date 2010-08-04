TIP OF THE DAY: Your Employees Should Feel They Are On A Mission, Not Just Completing A Task

Photo: Ivey School of Business

Today’s tip comes from Arkadi Kuhlmann, the founder, chairman and president of ING DIRECT.

The fundamental premise about culture is that you are either in a job or on a mission. Many of us have a simple contract. You put in time, you apply skills, you do certain tasks, you get the result, and you get paid for it. But that isn’t really enough for most of us.

Most of us want to know that what we work on fulfils something we want to accomplish. It can be personal development. It can be doing good for society. It can be helping the environment. It can be creating something that improves the quality of life of people around us.

—Arkadi Kuhlmann, Chairman and President, ING DIRECT

