TIP OF THE DAY: You Should Embrace Office Politics

Today’s tip of the day comes from Carol Bartz, CEO of Yahoo:



I’m somebody who loves politics — I mean politics in the company, as in, how do you help and enable people to get along? It’s not a dirty word. It’s how you organise.

People say, “Oh, we don’t have politics.” Everybody has politics. And so be an expert at it.

Figure out how to influence people to get things done, as opposed to running and ratting on them.

— Carol Bartz, CEO, Yahoo

Read the entire interview over at the New York Times >

———–

Want your business advice featured in Tip Of The Day? Submit your tips to [email protected]. Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.