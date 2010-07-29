TIP OF THE DAY: You Need To Love Your Business Enough To Starve For It

Today’s advice comes from Robert Stephens, founder of GeekSquad, a computer repair company that started as a one man venture and now operates in more than 1,000 Best Buy locations:



Starve yourself. Don’t take the money. Do it yourself.

I recommend a diet of ramen noodles and very little sleep.

If you don’t love your business, someone else will love it more than you, and do it better and be more creative.

I have an irrational love of technology. I don’t care how much I get paid.

–Robert Stephens, Founder, GeekSquad



