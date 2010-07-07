TIP OF THE DAY: You Don't Get Any Second Chances When It Comes To Your Character

Photo: Antonis Lamnatos via Flickr
Today’s tip of the day comes from Business Insider reader Jennifer Tickes:
As a manager, you are always on stage.
There is no rough draft when it comes to building your character.
— Jennifer Tickes
