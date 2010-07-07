TIP OF THE DAY: You Don't Get Any Second Chances When It Comes To Your Character

Business Insider
stage spotlight

Photo: Antonis Lamnatos via Flickr

Today’s tip of the day comes from Business Insider reader Jennifer Tickes:

As a manager, you are always on stage. 
There is no rough draft when it comes to building your character.
— Jennifer Tickes
Want your business advice featured in Tip Of The Day? Submit your tips to [email protected]

Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

warroom-us