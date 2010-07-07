TIP OF THE DAY: You Don't Get Any Second Chances When It Comes To Your Character

Photo: Antonis Lamnatos via Flickr

Today’s tip of the day comes from Business Insider reader Jennifer Tickes:

As a manager, you are always on stage.

There is no rough draft when it comes to building your character.

— Jennifer Tickes

Want your business advice featured in Tip Of The Day? Submit your tips to [email protected].



Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.

