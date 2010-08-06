TIP OF THE DAY: Don't Be Afraid To Use The First Person

Photo: BET Networks

Today’s tip comes from Debra Lee, chairwoman and CEO of BET Networks:

It was tough for a while to even say “my.” I’m a consensus builder and I like having my executives on the same page and I like motivating them in that way — let’s talk about it, let’s all agree on it.

But I found very quickly that as C.E.O. I couldn’t do that anymore. I really had to be the individual who took charge and was clear about what my vision was, was clear about what my passions were, so that I could believe in what we were doing.

—Debra Lee, Chairwoman and CEO, BET Networks

