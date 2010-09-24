TIP OF THE DAY: "We Have To Let Go Of This Notion That For Apple To Win, Microsoft Has To Lose"

Photo: Associated Press

“If we want to move forward and see Apple healthy and prospering again, we have to let go of this notion that for Apple to win, Microsoft has to lose.

We have to embrace a notion that for Apple to win, Apple has to do a really good job…and if we screw up and we don’t do a good job, it’s not somebody else’s fault, it’s our fault.

So, the era of competition between Apple and Microsoft is over as far as I’m concerned. This is about getting Apple healthy, this is about Apple being able to make incredibly great contributions to the industry and to prosper again.”



–Steve Jobs, CEO, Apple Inc, at the 1997 Macworld Expo

