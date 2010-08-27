TIP OF THE DAY: Visit Employees When They Do Something Well, Too

Photo: www.BaldoniConsulting.com

Today’s tip comes from John Baldoni, a leadership expert, and owner and president of Baldoni Consulting, Inc.:

Visits from the boss need not be reserved for tough times; good times are an occasion for celebration. When a boss visits the team at their workplace to congratulate them for a job well done, employees remember it.

Visiting with employees in their work space shows respect and allows the leader to get a personal look at how the work is going. If a leader is dispensing praise, or even advice, it demonstrates that the boss is values people as people. Human touch is essential in establishing rapport and building trust.

