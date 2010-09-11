TIP OF THE DAY: Use Your Personality To Bolster Your Brand

Nanton and Dicks

Today’s tip comes from JW Dicks and Nick Nanton, founders of The Celebrity Branding Agency:

If you want to build your personal brand and be perceived as an expert by your audience, ultimately your expertise has to align with your personality and who you’re trying to connect with.

People have to know you before they’ll be willing to listen to you because if they don’t know who you are then they don’t know if they should take your advice.

So, you’ve got to let them in. That also means you can and likely need to show them your quirks and idiosyncrasies.



–Nick Nanton and J.W. Dicks, Founders, The Celebrity Branding Agency



