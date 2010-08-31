TIP OF THE DAY: Use Past Experiences To Achieve Future Success

Photo: Experiencing Mapping

Today’s tip comes from Karen Newman, author and creator of the Experience Mapping concept:The more clearly you understand your strengths and how they enabled you to get to this point, the more effectively you can leverage them into a bright and fulfilling future.



It’s important not to regret the past. Instead, you must appreciate all of your positive experiences and find a way to learn from the negative ones.

— Karen Newman, Author, Experience Mapping

