TIP OF THE DAY: Tell People The Truth, They Can Handle It

Today’s tip comes from Barry Salzberg, CEO of Deloitte & Touche USA:

I hold town hall meetings in which no question is out of bounds. I invite the audience to pass the mike and fire away—hardballs, softballs, anything goes.



Online surveys and e-mails show that the response is overwhelmingly positive…



Trust and transparency still can emanate from the ultimate in low-tech: a leader standing flat-footed in a room, listening and offering, as best he or she can, the plain, unvarnished truth.

— Barry Salzberg, CEO, Deloitte

