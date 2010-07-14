TIP OF THE DAY: Tough Times Are Great For Starting Companies

Image from Dell.com

Today’s tip of the day comes from Michael Dell, CEO of Dell Inc.:

One of the things that people do instinctively when there are tough times is to do nothing. They hunker down and are completely stunned into inaction. That’s actually the worst thing to do.

The times when everyone is confused and stunned can present an enormous opportunity, because no one’s really doing anything.

I think this is the time when the seeds of really successful new businesses will be created. If you look at our industry the greatest companies came out of and were formed in some of the most difficult times in the industry.

— Michael Dell, CEO, Dell Inc.

