TIP OF THE DAY: Three Good Employees Is Equal To One Great Employee

Photo: The Container Store

Today’s tip comes from Kip Tindell, the chairman and CEO of the Container Store:

One of the other foundation principles is that one great person could easily be as productive as three good people.

If you really believe that, a lot of things happen. We try to pay 50 to 100 per cent above industry average. That’s good for the employee, and that’s good for the customer, but it’s good for the company, too, because you get three times the productivity at only two times the labour cost.

–Kip Tindell, Chairman and CEO, The Container Store

Read more advice from Tindell in the New York Times >



