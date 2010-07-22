TIP OF THE DAY: There Is Only One Boss -- The Customer

Today’s tip of the day comes from Sam Walton, founder of Walmart:



The folks on the front line – the ones who actually talk to the customer – are the ones who really know what’s going on out there.

There is only one boss. The customer.

And he can fire everybody in the company from the chairman on down, simply by spending his money somewhere else.

— Sam Walton, founder, Walmart

