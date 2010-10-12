TIP OF THE DAY: CEOs Need To Be Constantly Gathering Knowledge

Photo: TCDisrupt

Today’s tip comes from Ben Horowitz, co-founder of Andreessen Horowitz, a Menlo Park-based venture capital firm dealing with entrepreneurship in the information technology industry:



“As CEO, there is never enough time to gather all information needed to make a decision. The CEO must make hundreds of decisions big and small in the course of a typical week.

The CEO cannot simply stop all other activities to gather comprehensive data and do exhaustive analysis to make that single decision. Knowing this, the CEO must be continuously and systematically gathering knowledge in their day-to-day activities so that they will have as much information as possible when the decision point presents itself.”

— Ben Horowitz, co-founder and General Partner of Andreessen Horowitz

