TIP OF THE DAY: Sure, Offer Your Employees Good Salaries, But Don't Include Equity

Today’s tip comes from Norm Brodsky, a veteran entrepreneur, and co-author of The Knack: How Street-Smart Entrepreneurs Learn to Handle Whatever Comes Up:

It’s a bad idea to offer ownership in a new business to people who are making no investment but their time.

You won’t really know them until you’ve worked with them for several years. Of course, the picture changes when people have proved themselves.

But even then, remember that it’s easy to give away part of your company but really hard to get it back. An above-market salary, health insurance, and 401(k) match should be enough to get someone on board. If not, you might question whether you’ve found the right person.

–Norm Brodsky, Co-Author, The Knack

