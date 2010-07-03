TIP OF THE DAY: Success Takes Sweat -- There Aren't Any Shortcuts Around It

Today’s tip of the day comes from Scott Belsky, Founder and CEO of Behance:



Having recently concluded four years of interviews for a book on the topic of making ideas happen, I can say one thing for sure: Hard work is the single greatest competitive advantage. Ideas don’t happen because they are great. The genius is in the execution, aka the “99% perspiration” that has become this site’s namesake.



Perspiration implies sweat, self-discipline, and (yes) occasional exhaustion. I think this is what Malcolm Gladwell teaches us in his book Outliers when he proposes that a true mastery of anything requires 10,000 hours of doing it. There are no shortcuts to lasting success.

— Scott Belsky, Founder and CEO, Behance

