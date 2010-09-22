TIP OF THE DAY: Stop Trying To Make Your Startup All Things To All People

Photo: DMnews.com

Today’s tip comes from Alicia Morgan, founder and former CEO of Consorte Media, a digital media company focused on the Hispanic market:

One of the hardest things to do when you run a start-up company is to stop trying to be all things to all people.

It’s tempting to go that route at the beginning, because at first you’re just looking for anyone to pay you. This early dance of taking on all customers and trying to please them is often incredibly instructive and necessary.

But over time, if you keep doing the dance and fail to set some boundaries, you’re headed for a fall. Business boundaries made for good business.

