TIP OF THE DAY: Step Away From Your Own Convictions And Think About Your Audience Instead

Today’s tip comes from Mary C. Gentile, a professor at Babson College and author of Giving Voice to Values: How To Speak Your Mind When You Know What’s Right:



We often are so focused on what we want to say and how we view the problem at hand, that our arguments are designed for someone who thinks just as we do. But take a moment to recall when your boss made a course reversal in the past.

Sometimes the best way to make a powerful point – ironically — is to step away from our own convictions for a moment and think about what moves our audience.

–Mary C. Gentile Ph.D., Author, Giving Voice to Values: How To Speak Your Mind When You Know What’s Right



