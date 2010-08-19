TIP OF THE DAY: Take The Time To Craft A Good Story About Your Business

Today’s tip comes from Henrik



Photo: Startup Curator

Werdelin, the Entrepreneur in Residence at Index Ventures:

If the person who built the product has a hard time explaining it, then just imagine how hard it is for others to understand it — let alone promote it.

The simple question — what does your company do, and how does it help your users? — is really something you should be able to explain without the use of 25 slides or a fancy flash video.

Human interaction is widely based on exchanging stories, so if you create a very good narrative of your company or product, it can become… a social object.

— Henrik Werdelin, Entrepreneur in Residence, Index Ventures

Read more from Werdelin over at Hello Henrik, his personal blog >

—————

Want your business advice featured in Tip Of The Day? Submit your tips to [email protected]. Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.





Get Tip Of The Day Delivered To Your Inbox

It’s simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. Just complete the form below and click “Sign Up”.

Please Note: Business Insider will never share your information with any other companies. You also have the ability to unsubscribe from these newsletters at any time simply by following the unsubscribe link located at the bottom of each email

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.