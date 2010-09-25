TIP OF THE DAY: You Can't Half-arse Social. Companies Either Have It, Or They Don't

Photo: Jason McELweenie via Flickr

Today’s tip comes from Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook:

“I think that most other companies are undervaluing how important social integration is.

Even the companies that are starting to come around are only thinking about it on a surface layer, where it’s like “OK, I have my product, maybe I’ll add two or three social features and we’ll check that box”.

That’s not what social is.

You have to design it in from the ground up…around the idea that your friends will be here with you. And those are fundamental building blocks [of social integration].



–Mark Zuckerberg, CEO, Facebook

