TIP OF THE DAY: Reinforce Improvement, Not Just Excellence

Today’s tip comes from Tom Connellan, author of eight books–including three best-sellers—on business management:



“Since not everyone is excellent to begin with, they need to improve. To get them to continue to improve, you just have to remember to reinforce

improvements they make.

Take notice of the things a rep is doing right—even

if his results aren’t yet as good as you want them to be—and reinforce those behaviours as they occur.”



— Tom Connellan, Author, Turbulent Times Leadership

