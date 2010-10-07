TIP OF THE DAY: Make Your Employees Switch Seats

Today’s tip comes from

Sheila Lirio Marcelo, Founder and Chief Executive of Care.com, a website that helps people find senior care, special-needs care, child care and other services.



Everybody moves around every year and has a different seat in the company. And people don’t have a choice where they sit; we rotate them.

Part of the reason was to embrace change, to remove turfiness so that you’re not just chatting with your friends and sitting with your friends.

You sit with somebody else from a different team so you get to know their job. What are they doing? What are they saying on the phone? How do they tick? And it’s getting to know different people, so that we build a really big team.

— Sheila Lirio Marcelo, Founder and Chief Executive of Care.com.

