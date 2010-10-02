TIP OF THE DAY: Make The Other Person Feel Important

Today’s tip comes from Dale Carnegie, the famed early 20th Century author of books on self-improvement, and corporate training:



There is one all-important law of human conduct. If we obey that law, we shall almost never get into trouble.

In fact, that law, if obeyed, will bring us countless friends and constant happiness. But the very instant we break the law, we shall get into endless trouble. The law is this: Always make the other person feel important.

— Dale Carnegie, Author, How To Win Friends and Influence People

