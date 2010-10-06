TIP OF THE DAY: You'll Make Better Decisions If You Don't Consider How To Implement Them

Photo: Quantum Leaders, Inc.

Today’s tip comes from Norman Wolfe, president and CEO of strategy consultant firm Quantum Leaders, Inc:

With every decision there is both the execution of the decision and the implementation of the decision–and the latter almost always gets in the way of the former.

Separate the decision from the implementation. Once the decision is made and you are clear about the objective to be achieved, then we can discuss the most effective implementation.

And this is the key to effective decision making. First, make the decision that is needed to get the job done. Then, look at all the implications of the decisions and amplify the positive implications and develop and implementation strategy that will mitigate the negative ones.

— Norman Wolfe, President and CEO, Quantum Leaders, Inc.



