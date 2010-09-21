TIP OF THE DAY: Let Your Customers Define Good Service

Photo: LL Bean

Today’s tip comes from Chris McCormick, president and CEO of L.L.Bean, and three-time winner of the NRF’s customer choice award:

A lot of people have fancy things to say about customer service, but it’s just a day-in, day-out, ongoing, never-ending, persevering, compassionate kind of activity.

We start by letting the customer define what constitutes good customer service and then we act upon those attributes. This is really important – you can’t tell customers “you will be satisfied” – they need to arrive at that conclusion on their own through the service experience itself.

