TIP OF THE DAY: Keep Your Business Plan Short And To The Point

Today’s tip comes from Dany Levy, founder and editorial director of Daily Candy:

It seems, back in the day, the longer your business plan was, the more promising it was going to be.

Now, the shorter and more succinct it is, the better. You want people to get why your business is going to work pretty quickly.

–Dany Levy, Founder and Editorial Director, Daily Candy



