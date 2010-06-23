Management Tip Of The Day

“Our best customers get over-the-top treatment, even when there isn’t an issue.”



Marc Lore, the CEO of Diapers.com, describes his company’s approach to customer service.

The mantra: satisfy every customer, and reward the most-valued ones, at all costs.

From Inc.com (emphasis ours):

All 25 of our customer service folks are in-house…. and we empower the reps completely to take care of the mum at whatever cost. Really, the fewer rules, the better. The concept is just if mum calls and there’s an issue, do whatever is necessary to make her happy and really wow her.…

Our best customers get over-the-top treatment, even when there isn’t an issue. If a really good customer calls in, and we see that they’ve ordered a lot from us and they’ve referred other mums to us, reps have the power to send them a $100 gift basket just to say thank you…. We spend about $1 million a year on this, 10 per cent of our marketing budget.

Submit your original business tips to [email protected]; be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.