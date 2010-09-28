TIP OF THE DAY: PR Agencies Are Dead, Handle Press Yourself

Photo: Socialtext

Today’s tip comes from Ross Mayfield, the president and co-founder of Socialtext, a networking site for the workplace:

When you had to go through mass media, there’s really a handful of media outlets or influential/important reporters.

Because there were so few of them that had the ability to publish, there was this whole layer called the PR industry.

Well, (now) everybody has the ability to publish. You engage in direct conversations with both traditional journalists and bloggers through the Web. As long as you are willing to be more open and sharing than in the past, now it’s much more of a conversation.

