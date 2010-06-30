TIP OF THE DAY: Fire Anyone Who Is A B-Player Or A Jerk

Today’s business tip of the day comes from Paul English of Kayak.com:



When I am hiring… I promise to make that person dramatically more productive, and that working for Kayak will be the most fun job he’s ever had. I need two things in return: a promise to strive to be the absolute best you can be. And that you will be an energy amplifier — someone people are excited to work with.

A lot of companies have the “no arseholes” rule. So if the greatest programmer ever is also a jerk, he’s fired. Our rule is “no neutrals.” So when the new guy walks down the hall, is my team drawn to him? Or do they divert their glance? If they divert their glance, we fire that person.

I call it the hallway test, but it’s more of a conceptual thing. The idea is when you put superstars together, you can ask, “What did you do today that excited the people around you and made them better at their jobs?” If you can’t give examples, I don’t want you here.

— Paul English, Co-founder of Kayak.com

