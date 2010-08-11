TIP OF THE DAY: If You're Just Doing It For The Payday, You Probably Won't Succeed

Photo: Honest Tea

Today’s tip comes from Seth Goldman, co-founder, President, and CEO of Honest Tea:

When you go into our office in Bethesda, on the wall there is a Chinese proverb that says: ‘Those who say it cannot be done should not interrupt the people doing it.’ So clearly for us, that’s how we live…

Believe in what you’re doing. This isn’t about money, this isn’t about ego—this is about believing in something. You have to have a passion for it.

It’s way too hard to succeed if you’re just looking for a payday.

—Seth Goldman, President and CEO, Honest Tea

Read more from Goldman at the Wall Street Journal >



