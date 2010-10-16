TIP OF THE DAY: If You Want To Expand To New Markets, Get A Passport

Today’s tip comes from Quintin E. Primo III, co-founder and chief executive of Capri Capital Partners, a real estate investment and development firm based in Chicago:



Leave the country. Get out of here. That’s what I tell everybody — just go. I don’t care where you go, just go…The world is changing. It is no longer acceptable to speak only English if you are 25 and younger.



If you don’t understand Islam, you’re in trouble because Islam comprises somewhere between 1.6 billion and 1.8 billion people, and there are markets that are untapped that need to be tapped.



So you’ve got to get out of your front door, get out of the comfort and quiet of your home, and your safety zone, and step into a pool of risk where you have no idea what the outcome is going to be.



— Quintin E. Primo III, co-founder and chief executive of Capri Capital Partners



