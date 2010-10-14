TIP OF THE DAY: HR Is More Important Than Marketing And Manufacturing

Photo: Robert Holmgren

“People ask me what’s the most important function when you’re starting an organisation or setting up the kind of culture and values that are going to endure.

The discipline I believe so strongly in is H.R., and it’s the last discipline that gets funded. Marketing, manufacturing — all these things are important. But more often than not, the head of H.R. does not have a seat at the table. Big mistake.

You are imprinting decisions, values and memories onto an organisation. In a sense, you’re building a house, and you can’t add stories onto a house until you have built the kind of foundation that will support them.”

