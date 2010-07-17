TIP OF THE DAY: Great Managers Push Their Team To The Limit, But Always Have Their Backs

Today’s tip of the day comes from Wendy Steinle, Business Insider reader and Marketing Director for Novell Collaboration Solutions:



Give credit to the people you manage when the brilliance is theirs; own and fix your shortcomings when your team falls short.

Your job is to understand the issues. When needed, clear the path for your employees by getting answers and alignment they need to do their work.

You want people to do what’s most important? Be clear about priorities and expectations.

Push your team hard — to the limit of what you know they can accomplish. Be willing to push back to the chain above and re-prioritise when the load is too heavy.

— Wendy Steinle, Marketing Directer, Novell Collaboration Solutions



———–



Want your business advice featured in Tip Of The Day? Submit your tips to [email protected]. Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.