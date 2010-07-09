TIP OF THE DAY: Having Too Much Business Is As Dangerous As Having Too Little

Today’s tip of the day comes from Business Insider reader Patrick U. Di Chiro, Chairman and CEO of THUNDER FACTORY:



For a start-up, too much business (or at least your perception of such) can be just as dangerous as not enough business.

As you grow, try to manage your staffing and general overhead as if you were still back in those early days when every penny counted.

Expanding too fast and too soon is a recipe for business disaster.

— Patrick U. Di Chiro, Chairman and CEO, THUNDER FACTORY

