TIP OF THE DAY: Get People to Hold You Accountable

Early on, a management consultant told me to get a great board of directors.

It’s a great discipline to have to report to somebody—even if you’re the sole owner.

–Tim O'Reilly, Founder, O'Reilly Media



O’Reilly’s advice comes from an article on Inc.com about achieving entrepreneurial success.

