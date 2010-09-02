TIP OF THE DAY: Focusing On The Small Issues Can Pay Big Dividends

Today’s tip was submitted by Lt. David Guo, a Navy Supply Officer serving in the Middle East:



A fringe problem is a problem outside people’s domain of responsibility that often gets ignored.



These problems are worth solving because, with a little creativity and initiative, you can make a huge bottom line impact.

Sometimes, solving these problems allows you to discover bigger issues, which can help you prevent future occurrences.

Even if you

don’t solve the problem, you will show your boss that you have drive and

really care. All good things.

— Lt. David Guo, Fleet Operations Officer, US Navy



