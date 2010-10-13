TIP OF THE DAY: Age Doesn't Matter If You're Good At What You Do

Photo: Angie’s List Blog

Today’s tip comes from Angie Hicks, co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of Angie’s List, a review service of home improvement companies with a more than one million membership and a revenue of $60 million:

“In the early days, the customers’ image of me was very different than what I was.

They thought I was in my mid-40s and a stay-at-home mum! But you just stick to what you came to do. If you’re prepared and you know what you’re talking about [in business], people will get over the age issue.

Work at presenting yourself more maturely because it will help people take you more seriously. And don’t get rattled by [sceptics], just because you’re young. Let it roll off your shoulders and keep going.“

— Angie Hicks, Co-founder of Angie’s List





