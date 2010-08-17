TIP OF THE DAY: At The End Of A Meeting, Ask Each Person To Sum Up Their Next Steps

Photo: The 99%

Today’s tip comes from Scott Belsky, the founder and CEO of Behance:

At the end of every meeting, go around and review the action steps each person has captured.

The exercise takes less than 30 seconds per person, and it almost always reveals a few action steps that were missed.

The exercise also breeds a sense of accountability. If you state YOUR action steps in front of YOUR colleagues, then YOU are likely to follow through.

—Scott Belsky, Founder and CEO, Behance

