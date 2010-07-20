TIP OF THE DAY: Ignore Your Faults, Focus On Your Strengths

Today’s tip of the day comes from Richard Branson, chairman and founder of the Virgin Group:



What you’re bad at actually doesn’t interest people, and it certainly shouldn’t interest you. However accomplished you become in life, the things you are bad at will always outnumber the things you are good at. So don’t let your limits knock your self-confidence. Put them to one side and push yourself toward your strengths.

— Richard Branson, Chairman and Founder, Virgin Group



