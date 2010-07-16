TIP OF THE DAY: Find A Problem That Really Annoys You, Solve It, And You've Got A Business

Photo: philosophygeek via Flickr

Today’s tip of the day comes from Aaron Patzer, founder of Mint.com:

The most important part of any business, product, or invention is that it must solve a real need and a real problem.

Observe the world around you – everything you do, and especially everything you hate to do – solve a real problem and the world is yours.

— Aaron Patzer, Founder, Mint.com

Read the entire interview at Youngentreprenuer.com >



———–



Want your business advice featured in Tip Of The Day? Submit your tips to [email protected]. Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.