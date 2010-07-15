TIP OF THE DAY: Figure Out What You're Great At, And Build Your Business Around It

Today’s tip of the day comes from 37Signals Co-founder and CEO, Jason Fried:



You’re better off doing what you’re great at and leaving the other stuff to people who are better at it than you are… This allows you to focus on your core competency.

That’s one of the best ways to build a great business: Focus on your strengths.



We didn’t like what we saw, so we built our own [business tool]… We’re not unique; there are millions of small companies out there. Within a year, Basecamp was generating more revenue than our consulting business. We added Backpack, then Campfire and then Highrise. We recognise that our own needs are universal in many cases.

— Jason Fried, Co-founder and CEO, 37Signals

Read the entire interview over at BizTech Magazine >

———–



