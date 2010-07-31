TIP OF THE DAY: Failing Big Is More Respectable Than Setting Lower Goals

Business Insider
james cameron oscars 2010

Photo: AP

Today’s tip of the day comes from esteemed film director James Cameron:

“If you set your goals ridiculously high and it’s a failure, you will fail above everyone else’s success.”
— James Cameron, Director
 

Read more over at the New Yorker >

———-

Want your business advice featured in Tip Of The Day? Submit your tips to [email protected]. Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

warroom-us