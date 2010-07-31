TIP OF THE DAY: Failing Big Is More Respectable Than Setting Lower Goals

Photo: AP
Today’s tip of the day comes from esteemed film director James Cameron:
“If you set your goals ridiculously high and it’s a failure, you will fail above everyone else’s success.”
— James Cameron, Director
