TIP OF THE DAY: Expend More Energy Learning About Your Non-Customers

Today’s tip comes from Peter Drucker, a renowned business management consultant, professor, and author:

Even the biggest enterprise (other than a government monopoly) has many more non-customers than it has customers.

Yet very few institutions know anything about the non-customers; very few of them even know that they exist, let alone who they are. And even fewer know why they are not customers.

[By focusing only on current customers,] after a time, they know more and more about less and less.

